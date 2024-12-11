Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Biogen from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Biogen from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $292.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 19,722.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 358,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,870,000 after buying an additional 357,181 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 2,715.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 316,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after buying an additional 304,778 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,826,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,423,747,000 after buying an additional 248,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Biogen by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 427,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after buying an additional 235,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $156.32 on Wednesday. Biogen has a one year low of $153.62 and a one year high of $268.30. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.31. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

