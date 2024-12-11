BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,825 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.33% of BioLife Solutions worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 29.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $28.88.

In other news, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $77,118.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 114,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,097.76. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 17,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $352,960.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 284,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,703,062.10. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,313 shares of company stock worth $1,572,899 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLFS. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

