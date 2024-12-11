Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,766 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Block were worth $16,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQ. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Block by 85.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Block by 64.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Block during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,820. This represents a 0.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $388,920.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,652.88. This represents a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,918 shares of company stock worth $2,666,147 in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average of $69.77. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Block from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.21.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

