Bluestem Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGRP) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Bluestem Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGRP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, December 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Bluestem Group Stock Performance
Shares of BGRP remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Bluestem Group has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
Bluestem Group Company Profile
