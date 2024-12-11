Bluestem Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGRP) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Bluestem Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGRP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, December 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Bluestem Group Stock Performance

Shares of BGRP remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Bluestem Group has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Bluestem Group Company Profile

Bluestem Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers a selection of name-brand, private label, and non-branded merchandise through Internet Websites and catalog serving low to middle income consumers in the United States. It operates through Northstar Portfolio and Orchard Portfolio segments. The Northstar Portfolio segment consists of Fingerhut and Gettington retail brands.

