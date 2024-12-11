BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DMF opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $7.52.

Insider Activity at BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 220,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $1,625,573.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,156,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,869,278.72. The trade was a 9.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.