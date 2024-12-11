BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DMF opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $7.52.
Insider Activity at BNY Mellon Municipal Income
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile
BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Municipal Income
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Why Betting on Oil Over Gold Could Pay Off Big in 2025
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Why MongoDB’s Drop Could Be Your Best Buy Opportunity for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.