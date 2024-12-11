BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 341.4% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.54. 1,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,688. BriaCell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

