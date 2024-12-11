Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BYFC opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.38. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.43%.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Broadway Financial worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.