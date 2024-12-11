Brokerages Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target at $53.40

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KYMR

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $651,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $53.27.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.