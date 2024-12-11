Brokers Offer Predictions for BERY FY2027 Earnings

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Berry Global Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.34 for the year. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BERY. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.73.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.36. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $981,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,889.64. The trade was a 31.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 313,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

