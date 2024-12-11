Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Stock Position Lifted by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 137.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.
Brookfield Stock Performance
BN opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a PE ratio of 125.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.59. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44.
Brookfield Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.
Brookfield Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
