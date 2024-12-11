Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSE BTX opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 4.61.
About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
