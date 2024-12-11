Brophy Wealth Management LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 782 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,231,422,000 after buying an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,606,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,061,502,000 after purchasing an additional 198,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,988,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,081,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37,452 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,767,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,472,000 after purchasing an additional 572,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,509,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $181,870.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,683.42. The trade was a 3.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $413,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,204.98. This trade represents a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,080 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $302.86 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $241.29 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

