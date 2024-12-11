Brophy Wealth Management LLC Takes $544,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 215,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 68.2% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 49,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 20,205 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 9.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 35.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 65,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 17,012 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.53.

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,209,221.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,498,831.59. This trade represents a 18.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 34,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $2,220,253.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,879.13. This trade represents a 21.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 13.05%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

