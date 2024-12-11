Brophy Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,642,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 549,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,422,000 after buying an additional 14,340 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $131.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $107.92 and a twelve month high of $135.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.82 and a 200-day moving average of $125.22.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.