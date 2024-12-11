Brown Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Brown Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Brown Financial Advisors’ holdings in Equinix were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in Equinix by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total transaction of $2,851,203.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,211.78. This represents a 49.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.20, for a total transaction of $213,608.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,015 shares in the company, valued at $976,633. The trade was a 17.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,398 shares of company stock worth $7,906,218 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $961.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $912.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $840.99. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.14 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.