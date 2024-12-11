Brown Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Brown Financial Advisors reduced its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,094 shares during the quarter. Brown Financial Advisors’ holdings in Wendy’s were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 11,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 21.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WEN stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 70.02% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.