Brown Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brown Financial Advisors cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Brown Financial Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

