Brown Financial Advisors Trims Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Brown Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. Brown Financial Advisors’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,143,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,448 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,190,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,956,000 after acquiring an additional 892,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,562,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,091,000 after acquiring an additional 262,191 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,417,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,170,000 after acquiring an additional 67,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 520.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 2,509,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.03.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

