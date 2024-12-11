Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA) Short Interest Update

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 227,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,604,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,649,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 330,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 250,116 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 407,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 116,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUJA remained flat at $11.20 during trading on Wednesday. 104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,131. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $12.18.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Company Profile

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

