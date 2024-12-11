C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Given New $55.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on C3.ai from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on C3.ai from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

C3.ai stock opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 8.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,728,000 after buying an additional 178,870 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in C3.ai by 12.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 92,280 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 679.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 75,923 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

