Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 19th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CHY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.43. 23,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,242. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $12.44.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

