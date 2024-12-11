Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 19th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,268. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- What is Put Option Volume?
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.