Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 19th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,268. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

