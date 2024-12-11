Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

TSE ET traded up C$0.29 on Wednesday, reaching C$12.61. The company had a trading volume of 52,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,071. The firm has a market capitalization of C$959.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.00. Evertz Technologies has a 1-year low of C$11.39 and a 1-year high of C$15.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.79.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$111.64 million during the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 12.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies will post 0.8010974 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

