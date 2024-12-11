Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 120,687 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $18,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,962,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,002,000 after buying an additional 202,303 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 406,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,571,000 after buying an additional 56,849 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 36,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $106.32 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $105.28 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.79.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 31.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.6108 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.26%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.86.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

