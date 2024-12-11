Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives $51.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 64.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 59.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 305.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 61.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 104.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

