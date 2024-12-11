Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 4th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$45.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$53.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$40.02 and a 1 year high of C$56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gerdes Energy Research boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.50 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$72.06.

Insider Activity at Canadian Natural Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.70, for a total transaction of C$97,405.40. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total value of C$202,966.99. Insiders sold 16,422 shares of company stock worth $785,328 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.