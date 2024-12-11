Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives C$51.45 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.39.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$60.30 to C$63.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Canadian Western Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

TSE:CWB opened at C$57.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.38. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$24.66 and a 52-week high of C$61.81.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

