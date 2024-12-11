Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Down 86.1% in November

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the November 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,416,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance

Shares of Cannabis Sativa stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 3,459,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,625. Cannabis Sativa has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

