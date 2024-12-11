Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Down 86.1% in November

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the November 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,416,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance
Shares of Cannabis Sativa stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 3,459,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,625. Cannabis Sativa has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
