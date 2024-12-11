Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,972 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $11,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGMS. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 814,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,918,000 after acquiring an additional 220,546 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. CAP Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 161.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 571,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 353,347 shares during the period.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

