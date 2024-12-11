Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Up 10.1% – Time to Buy?

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.34 and last traded at $31.01. Approximately 9,680,104 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 6,117,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CELH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Celsius from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Celsius Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.32.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,672. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 48.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 353.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3,150.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

