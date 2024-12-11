Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,600 shares, a growth of 3,913.6% from the November 15th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cemtrex Stock Up 1.5 %

CETX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 152,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,687. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $13,629.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

