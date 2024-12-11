CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Chardan Capital

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRVO. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of CervoMed in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CervoMed in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of CervoMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of CRVO stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97. CervoMed has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $26.38.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.14). CervoMed had a negative return on equity of 44.11% and a negative net margin of 118.68%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that CervoMed will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVO. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in CervoMed in the second quarter worth about $60,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CervoMed by 323.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CervoMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

