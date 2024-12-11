C&F Financial Co. (CFFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on January 1st

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

C&F Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $77.25 on Wednesday. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.08. The company has a market cap of $249.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of C&F Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CFFI

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,130. This trade represents a 4.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Dustin Crone sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $101,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,437 shares in the company, valued at $613,454.27. This represents a 14.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,493 shares of company stock worth $627,075. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.