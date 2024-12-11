Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 93200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Chesapeake Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a current ratio of 7.94.

About Chesapeake Gold

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of precious metal deposits in North and Central America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 14 mining concessions covering an area of 14,727 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

