Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 76.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,718 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.0% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $157.07 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.42. The company has a market cap of $282.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.65%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.