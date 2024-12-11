Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Hobbs Group Advisors LLC

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 82.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 12.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. GG Group Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $157.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

