Chiron Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Chiron Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 625.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,382,000 after acquiring an additional 51,162 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% during the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 17,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $895.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,099.90.

REGN opened at $778.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $871.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,010.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $735.95 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

