Chiron Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 2.7% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after buying an additional 122,169 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 103,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,142,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,746,000 after buying an additional 21,615 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $932,480.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,080. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,946 shares of company stock worth $1,433,486 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ICE opened at $158.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.29 and a 200 day moving average of $152.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.87 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile



Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

