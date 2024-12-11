Chiron Investment Management LLC Has $790,000 Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Chiron Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,724 shares during the quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 2.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,116,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,859,000 after purchasing an additional 988,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 8.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,930,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,595,000 after buying an additional 1,654,764 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in PDD by 1,374.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,145,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,106,000 after buying an additional 12,253,589 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PDD by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,913,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,237,000 after acquiring an additional 826,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in PDD by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 5,378,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

PDD Stock Down 5.3 %

PDD stock opened at $104.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.76 and a 200-day moving average of $126.29. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.01 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The company has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

