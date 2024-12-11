Chiron Investment Management LLC Invests $2.41 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Home Depot by 10.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.2% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 164,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,646,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $422.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $419.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $411.09 and a 200-day moving average of $376.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.14%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.