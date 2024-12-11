Chiron Investment Management LLC Purchases 276 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 120.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.30.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $641.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $684.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $753.35. The stock has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $542.41 and a 12 month high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 30.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

