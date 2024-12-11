Ciena (CIEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 12th. Analysts expect Ciena to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CIEN opened at $70.94 on Wednesday. Ciena has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Ciena declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $88,928.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,139.14. This represents a 3.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $196,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,877.04. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,489 shares of company stock valued at $657,051 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.15.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

