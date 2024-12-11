Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. Macquarie increased their price target on Cinemark from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Cinemark alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CNK

Insider Activity at Cinemark

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,543.72. This represents a 12.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Cinemark by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 32,870 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 88.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 676,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after buying an additional 103,875 shares during the period.

Cinemark Stock Performance

CNK stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $921.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.90 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 60.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.