Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Up 351.8% in November

Cirata plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, an increase of 351.8% from the November 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Cirata Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WANSF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36. Cirata has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.04.
Cirata Company Profile
