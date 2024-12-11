Citizens Business Bank Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $602.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $587.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $480.88 and a 1-year high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

