Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.56). The company issued revenue guidance of $349 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.87 million. Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.050-0.050 EPS.

Cognyte Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $9.12. The company has a market cap of $625.44 million, a PE ratio of -123.13 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cognyte Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CGNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cognyte Software

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognyte Software

In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 416,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $2,621,052.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,020,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,827,159.20. The trade was a 4.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Cognyte Software

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.