Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $120,675.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,475.82. This represents a 15.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 5,599 shares of company stock valued at $136,724 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1,256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 558.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 158.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of COHU opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $95.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.75 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

