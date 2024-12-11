Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in RTX during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in RTX during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $117.62 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $79.67 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.93 and a 200-day moving average of $115.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.