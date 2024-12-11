Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 900.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $8,121,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,456,446.95. This represents a 6.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total value of $6,266,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. This represents a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,929 shares of company stock worth $23,278,612 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FICO. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,022.67.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $2,170.00 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $1,105.65 and a 1 year high of $2,402.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,155.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,809.59.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

