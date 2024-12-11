Comparing Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS) and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) and Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and Paranovus Entertainment Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Wave Quantum -783.28% N/A -134.62% Paranovus Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.5% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Wave Quantum 0 0 6 0 3.00 Paranovus Entertainment Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for D-Wave Quantum and Paranovus Entertainment Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

D-Wave Quantum currently has a consensus price target of $2.88, indicating a potential downside of 38.57%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and Paranovus Entertainment Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Wave Quantum $9.42 million 111.25 -$82.71 million ($0.42) -11.14 Paranovus Entertainment Technology $6.55 million 1.05 -$10.13 million N/A N/A

Paranovus Entertainment Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than D-Wave Quantum.

Summary

D-Wave Quantum beats Paranovus Entertainment Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through production implementation. The company's quantum solutions are used in logistics, financial services, drug discovery, materials sciences, scheduling, fault detection, mobility, and supply chain management. It serves financial services, manufacturing/logistics, mobility, and life sciences/pharmaceuticals industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Development Group Limited and changed its name to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

